Meet Walter G. Fitzpiggins: Fort McMurray's resident therapy pig

Walter G. Fitzpiggins, Fort McMurray's only certified therapy pig, is back out doing public appearances this week after most of his schedule was cleared because of COVID-19.

The three-year-old pig mix is considered a mini-pig and is about 115 pounds right now, but he could get up to 300 pounds depending on how much he grows over the next two years.

Alison Bolden adopted Fitzpiggins almost two years ago after he was surrendered to the pet store she worked at, Borealis Pet Centre.

For a while, Fitzpiggins was a resident at the store, allowed to roam the aisles and greet the customers. Eventually, Bolden adopted him.

Cora Dion, who owned Borealis Pet Centre when Fitzpiggins was dropped off, is now lovingly referred to as Fitzpiggins' dad.

Dion said raising Fitzpiggins in a pet store had issues. He stole someone's breakfast, ate bags of dog food and stole treats off of shelves.

"He's just so smart. He's smarter than probably 50 per cent of the people I know," said Dion.

Cora Dion, left, and Mandy Mooney. Bolden dressed Fitzpiggins up in a party hat to celebrate Mooney’s birthday. (Alison Bolden/Facebook)

In July last year, Bolden had Fitzpiggins registered as a therapy animal.

"We've done some birthday parties and we've done some schools and meet-and-greets," said Bolden.

In bad weather, she'll take Fitzpiggins to pet stores to have indoor meet-and-greets, but during the pandemic, Bolden has gotten even more creative with the meetings.

She's brought Fitzpiggins to drive-by birthday parades and kids have FaceTimed with Fitzpiggins on their birthdays.

She wanted to make sure anyone who needed a little support during the pandemic was able to get it.

Fitzpiggins has helped Bolden get through the pandemic — and he's helped her in other ways.

"I have crippling social anxiety … but when I'm with Walter, he brings out the best in everybody."

The pig was registered as a therapy animal last summer. Bolden says he has been easy to train because he’s so smart. (Alison Bolden/Facebook)

Bolden said she uses Fitzpiggins' to advocate for mental health and for the well-being of mini pigs. She wants to make sure anyone looking to adopt one thinks hard about the decision to be sure they are ready to take on the challenge.

"They are not small. They have massive personalities and they're sometimes massive bodies. They are definitely not for everybody," said Bolden.