Fort McMurray flood victims encouraged to hire local for remediation

Property owners in Fort McMurray looking to repair flood-damaged buildings are being encouraged to hire locally.

"We want to promote and encourage residents to use local businesses because they've been hardest by three things: the economic downturn, COVID-19 slowdown … and also the flood," says Kevin Weidlich, CEO and president of the Wood Buffalo Economic Development Corporation.

The WBEDC has created a website listing local contractors and a web page where businesses can find information on recovery from the flood and the pandemic.

During the flood about 13,000 people were forced to evacuate and 1,200 buildings including businesses and homes were damaged.

The website, paid for by the Fort McMurray Construction Association, makes it easy for residents to find local contractors and gives businesses a platform to promote their work, Weidlich said.

There needs to be a balance between local companies and contractors coming from other locations, he said.

Rebuild Local YMM is a website dedicated to helping residents find local contractors for their flooding remediation projects. (Rebuild Local Ymm)

"After the disaster there's always going to be a need for a surge of contractors from outside the region to come and deal with specialized services," Weidlich said.

Whether local or not, it's still important for residents to get multiple quotes and check contractor's references, Weidlich said.

"If they're local, great, but make sure they also have a proven track record."

This is Fort McMurray's second disaster in four years. In 2016 the Horse River wildfire destroyed 2,400 homes.

Companies came to help with reconstruction, but not all left on good terms.

The Hillview condo debacle stands out as one of the largest unfinished projects after the fire.

The 214-unit condo complex is still unfinished, and condo owners recently took out a $17-million loan on the project. Some have gone bankrupt while trying to pay for the mortgage, condo fees, special assessments and rent.

The original builder, Vancouver-based Viceroy Construction, was removed from the project in 2017. Now the developer and building management are in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit. Viceroy claims wrongful termination and breach of its $63.9-million contract.

Building management is counter-suing for $9.3 million, alleging Viceroy was negligent in ensuring work was free from defects, was complete on time and that subcontractors were paid on deadline.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Eric Rosina owns one of the units and he's warning flood-victims to be careful about who they hire. Homeowners need to research companies carefully, even if they are local, he said.

"I would hire the best person for the job," Rosina said. "Period."

Rosina knows first hand what can happen if the work isn't done right.

"Basically the property's just a noose around my neck."

Rosina said if he could go back, he would've liked to use a reputable, local contractor for the build. At the time, all condo owners were able to vote on the contractor they wanted to hire for the project, but they were only presented with Viceroy Construction.

Rosina said he would've researched the company and presented any concerns he had about the company if he could do it again.

'Causing more damage'

Billy Martin, co-owner of Paragon Property Maintenance, said he doesn't mind outside companies coming in to do remediation work, because Fort McMurray doesn't have enough companies for the job.

However, he said he does take issue when companies come into the community, promise quick work and leave residents with a mess.

Martin said because so many people are dealing with water damage and the resulting mould, it's important to make sure the homes are cleaned properly so there's no further damage later.

"If the company wants to come up and take a bunch of work and do it properly and get people back to their houses, I personally have no issue with that," Martin said.

"It's the people who are coming up with the impression that they're helping and causing more damage than they are here to fix, that's the real issue."