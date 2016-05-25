RCMP shoot man wielding 'edged weapon' at Fort McMurray airport

A Wood Buffalo RCMP officer shot and injured a man wielding an edged weapon early Friday at the Fort McMurray International Airport.

The man was "displaying erratic behaviour" when officers arrived at the airport around 5:35 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

An officer shot the man after an "interaction," police said. EMS took the man to hospital. There is no update on his injuries.

The province's director of law enforcement was notified, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating the initial incident "leading up to the discharge of the member's service weapon," RCMP said.

The airport issued a statement on its Facebook page at 8:45 a.m. Friday saying the incident happened at the departure gate and saying that the gate would be closed for the rest of the day.

The statement said there are no safety concerns to employees and guests and that air terminal operations are not affected.

The RCMP has launched an internal review process to gather a full account of what took place during the incident. The review will be conducted in conjunction with the ASIRT investigation.

"RCMP training, policy, police response, and the member's duty status will be subject to review," police said in the news release.

A spokesperson for the airport authority would not comment, saying the incident is under investigation.