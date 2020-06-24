Fort McMurray RCMP officer to take domestic violence counselling after alleged assault

Criminal charges against an Alberta RCMP officer accused of assaulting another officer in 2019 were withdrawn Wednesday morning in a Fort McMurray courtroom after the constable agreed to enter into a one-year peace bond that includes mandatory domestic violence counselling.

Const. Simon Seguin remains under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team for an unrelated violent arrest in March 2020 involving Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.

An RCMP dashcam video shows Seguin tackling Adam by taking him to the ground without warning, punching him in the head and putting him in a chokehold.

The unrelated criminal charges against Seguin were not announced at the time they were laid and only came to light after national publicity surrounding the dashcam video.

According to court documents, Seguin was accused of unlawfully entering the house rented by a fellow Fort McMurray RCMP officer in August 2019 and assaulting her. He was also charged with mischief for wilfully damaging property.

"He had a personal connection with a resident who lived there," RCMP spokesperson Fraser Logan told CBC News three months ago.

The Fort McMurray house Const. Seguin allegedly entered unlawfully in August 2019. He was accused of assaulting a female RCMP officer who rented the home. (Peter Evans/CBC)

The owner of the rented house said the woman who was allegedly assaulted has since moved to Quebec. Logan was unable to say if she still works for the RCMP. To protect her privacy, CBC News is not naming the woman who is identified in court documents.

Provincial court judge Thomas Achtymichuk ordered Seguin to abide by 30 peace bond conditions including no contact with the victim except through her lawyer. The peace bond was ordered under a section of the criminal code that's designed to protect a victim from further violence. Seguin must attend at least nine counselling sessions for mental health and domestic violence, and complete 50 hours of community service before next July.

Seguin remains on active duty with the RCMP, although he has transferred out of the Wood Buffalo detachment.

He must report to a probation office in Stony Plain, Alta., and is not allowed to leave the province without written permission. Seguin provided a $1,000 no-cash deposit that will be forfeited if he breaks any of the peace bond conditions.

It's unclear why the Crown decided to withdraw the charges against Seguin. Prosecutor David Gault did not respond to questions from CBC News and messages to Alberta Justice were unanswered. Seguin's lawyer, Jordan Stuffco, declined comment.

Seguin was disciplined in March by the RCMP for the alleged assault on the female member.

An RCMP code of conduct hearing into the August 2019 incident was held 16 days after Seguin tackled Adam.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CBC News Seguin was given a one-day suspension for the mischief allegation and received a letter of reprimand on his file for the assault allegation.

Logan said an internal evaluation after the August 2019 incident determined Seguin should not have been pulled off the job. But three months ago, he said that status will likely be reviewed after the conclusion of the criminal trial.

In an email to CBC News on Wednesday after the criminal charges were withdrawn, Logan confirmed Seguin is still an active member of the RCMP.