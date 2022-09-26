In Fiona's aftermath, Port aux Basques gets heartfelt support from Fort McMurray

Tammy O'Quinn Reid's husband almost paced a hole into their kitchen floor.

Duane Reid wanted to help the people of Port aux Basques, the storm-ravaged town on Newfoundland's southwestern tip, but didn't know what to do.

"He's like, I can do things, build things, we need to get on a plane," O'Quinn Reid said.

Post-tropical storm Fiona ripped through Port aux Basques last weekend, reducing some homes to piles of wood and pulling others into the swollen sea. The cleanup effort, as in other parts of the Atlantic provinces hit hard by the storm, could take weeks or months.

Ties between Fort McMurray and Newfoundland are strong and deep, going back decades. Many workers in Alberta's oilsands capital are originally from Canada's easternmost province.

When Fort McMurray was devastated by a wildfire six years ago, Newfoundlanders stepped up to help. Now, some in the northern Alberta city are wanting to repay that generosity.

O'Quinn Reid, who moved from Port aux Basques to Fort McMurray almost 20 years ago, decided the best way to support her home community would be to start a night of music and raise money for anyone in need.

She has set up a fundraising page online and has organized a music night, at Paddy McSwiggins pub, for Wednesday evening.

"These are our friends' homes, our friends' parents' homes, and to see them to be washed away, almost like the wind and the waves took them like they're made of cardboard … it was very alarming," O'Quinn Reid said.

She started reaching out to friends and family, the same way those friends and family reached out to her during the 2016 wildfire. When she was forced to leave her home, she got messages, calls, flowers on Mother's Day and food deliveries from friends and family back home.

"This is an opportunity for us to repay everybody," she said.

Tammy O'Quinn Reid organized a night of music to raise money for her hometown. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

O'Quinn Reid talked to the mayor of Port aux Basques. Donations she collects will be sent to the town to distribute to residents needing immediate financial help, as well as to people in need in nearby communities.

She's also working to do more fundraisers in Fort McMurray.

Fort McMurray resident Cynthia Nippard, originally from Port aux Basques, said watching the impact of the storm has been heartbreaking and devastating.

"We've had hurricanes go through, we've had some damage to homes, but never to this extent," she said.

There are a lot of people from Port aux Basques and the surrounding area in Fort McMurray, she said.

She said she knows just about everyone who lost a home in the Newfoundland community, either family or someone she grew up with.

She's considering going back to the East Coast, but she's not sure if there's anything she can do right now to help.

During the 2016 wildfire, her hometown reached out and made a lot of donations to Fort McMurray, she said.

"I want to be able to help my community," said Nippard.

Scott Hussey, regional manager for Applus+ RTD in Fort McMurray, said many of the company's employees are from the East Coast.

"We have a number of people that work for us that are either from the region or have gone to school in Port aux Basques," said Hussey.

The College of the North Atlantic, which has a campus in Port aux Basques, specializes in training non-destructive examination and inspection technicians — the industry that Applus+ is in.

Applus+ is sending boxes and bins out to sites in Fort McMurray to get clothing donations. Hussey said he's working with the company now to expand that across Canada, and to get approvals for a financial donation.

Clothing donations will be shipped to the college, which will be able to distribute the clothes.

'Return the favour'

Hussey said he wants to repay the help that was given to Fort McMurray in 2016.

"We should be able to return the favour to the people on the East Coast," he said. "It's something that I think we should all be inclined to do, especially up here in Fort McMurray."

Jillian Harvey, 38, grew up in Port aux Basques and her family still lives there.

"You just feel kind of helpless," Harvey said. "It just feels like the role is kind of reversed."

She said because she's so far away, donating money is all she feels like she can do right now.

She recalled the support she received when Fort McMurray was evacuated in 2016.

"Everyone reached out right away and sent money, sent messages, they sent balloons and teddy bears because I had my little boy with me," she said.

Fort McMurray residents are planning more fundraising events, which should be announced in the near future.