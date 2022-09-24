Passport application, pick-up services now available in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Many Fort McMurray, Alta., residents are elated that the community is among four places in which Service Canada is offering 10-day passport application and pick-up services.

Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould announced Friday that passport services will now be available in Fort McMurray; Moncton, N.B.; Rimouski, Que.; and Whitehorse, Yukon. The move is part of a wider effort by the federal government to reduce passport wait times.

"I'm pleased as can be to know that they're coming to town," said Dan Sorensen, owner and president of Foto Source and Speedpro Signs, two businesses in Fort McMurray that take passport photos.

"It would be a benefit to the whole community and [I'm] excited to see it get rolling."

Residents can now apply for a passport in Fort McMurray and pick up the document in 10 days, or get it by mail. Although, anyone looking for an expedited passport will have to travel to a larger centre that offers that service, such as Edmonton.

Dan Sorensen, president of Foto Source and Speedpro Signs in Fort McMurray, is looking forward to the new passport services in town. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Casey Batt, a resident, thinks it's nice that people will no longer have to drive to Edmonton to get a new passport.

"It really saves us all that effort and trouble," Batt said.

But the program doesn't help everyone in town.

As the feds made their announcement, Shamar Yee Sing, 19, was returning from a week-long trip to Toronto, where he tried renewing his Jamaican passport and those of his siblings.

He was turned away and told to return in December.

He'd like to see the passport services expand to include people like himself.

Shamar Yee Sing, shown here outside of the Fort McMurray International Airport, had just returned from a trip to Toronto, where he tried to renew his Jamaican passport. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"It would be great for the residents here," Yee Sing said.

"It takes a lot for me. If you have work or whatever, you have to stop work to get that done… it's a lot of time and money consumed."

Yee Sing wants to see passport services expanded further in Fort McMurray.