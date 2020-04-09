'We're kind of resilient': Fort McMurray using lessons from wildfire during pandemic

When Patrick Hibbitts saw COVID-19 spreading into Alberta, he knew what to do because he had lived through a similar event a few years before.

In 2016, Hibbitts had to protect his company, YZF Cosmetic & Laser Clinic, from the impact of the Horse River wildfire when it tore through Fort McMurray, destroying more than 2,400 buildings and forcing the evacuation of over 80,000 people.

In early March, Hibbitts reached out to his bank to extend his line of credit and put in two months of orders with his suppliers.

"I think our business will get out of it OK," Hibbitts said. "It really depends how long the pandemic goes on and how much debt we have to take on."

Hibbitts also has a clinic in Yellowknife. Between the two locations, he's had to lay off 15 employees.

While cosmetic treatments like Botox, skin resurfacing and laser hair removal are temporarily suspended, they're still able to keep retail deliveries going, he said.

'I feel a little bit nervous'

Szymon Bicz, a rope access supervisor, was laid off mid-March, as was his wife. He's not letting it bother him at this point, he said.

One difference between the fire and the pandemic is that COVID-19 is "invisible and you don't know kind of where you're at," Bicz said.

"It's a little bit more depressing than the wildfire," he said. "Sometimes I feel a little bit nervous … but I'm just hoping everything is going to pick up again."

Patrick Hibbitts says he knew what he had to do to prepare his business for the pandemic. (YMM Cosmetic & Laser Clinic)

Vincent Agyapong, a psychiatrist and University of Alberta professor, has studied the impact of the wildfire on the mental health of Fort McMurray residents.

"One would expect levels of anxiety, depression, uncertainty related to the oil sector to add onto the stress of the pandemic," Agyapong said.

The pandemic, job losses and looming wildfire season could leave people reliving the stress of the fire.

"They can have flashbacks," Agyapong said.

As well, self-isolation could lead to increases in domestic violence and suicide.

Agyapong is already studying Albertans during the pandemic, surveying 6,000 people using the Text4Hope campaign.

Initial results indicate about 40 per cent are showing criteria for a major depressive disorder, he said.

To keep healthy during self-isolation, Agyapong recommends residents talk to their family, friends and neighbours and continue doing their hobbies.

'Still in shock'

Ruth Perry, Wood Buffalo YMCA wellness worker and Horse River fire survivor, said people in the region are "still in shock."

Empty streets and store shelves and high number of layoffs may cause residents to feel like they're reliving the time of the fire, she said.

Perry used art to help herself through the grieving process after the 2016 wildfire and now she's using her talents to help others.

The YMCA is posting videos to help residents get through the pandemic.

She's in the midst of making videos on how to do art at home, using everyday materials found around the home.

"It's challenged me in regards to being an artist," Perry said. "I like to be challenged and resourceful, so it's helping me to help the community."

The YMCA is also creating videos and workshops to help people get through the pandemic, she said.

Perry said anyone in Wood Buffalo needing help can reach out to her or the YMCA. As well, residents can reach out to Some Other Solutions crisis line at 780-743-HELP.