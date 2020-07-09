Fort McMurray non-profits adapt fundraisers amid pandemic, but prepare for revenues to plummet

Fort McMurray non-profits are adjusting summer fundraisers as COVID-19 limits the ability to host large gatherings that would typically bring in thousands of dollars for the organizations.

Waypoints, which operates Fort McMurray's only emergency shelter for victims of domestic and sexual abuse, hosts the annual YMM Food Festival, the charity's biggest fundraiser.

The festivities typically include a summer barbecue, patio party and a 10-day food-tasting festival, which last year brought in $105,000.

This year, the patio party will now be virtual with a DJ and party packages delivered to attendees' homes, said Michele Taylor, Waypoints' executive director.

"This year we're hoping and praying to clear $40,000," Taylor said. "That's considerably less."

Waypoints is looking for ways to cut down on expenses, but that's proving difficult, Taylor said.

"They were already very tight. There's not much fat to cut."

Waypoints has a small emergency fund, but it won't go far, Taylor said.

She's expecting to see an increase in demand for the shelter because the community is seeing a rise domestic and sexual violence during the pandemic.

Taylor is hoping for help from the provincial and federal governments and corporate donors.

FuseSocial, a non-profit that helps other non-profits with mentorship and leadership programs and shared services, has seen an increase in demand for its services, said executive director Chantal Beaver.

She said that while the food bank saw tremendous success this year with a virtual food drive, not every event will be able to survive in the era of physical distancing.

"I don't think long term we're going to be able to maintain a virtual presence for all our events and fund development," Beaver said.

Michele Taylor, executive director of Waypoints, says the organization is hoping to clear $40,000 from the adapted YMM Food Festival. (Submitted by Waypoints)

Beaver believes Wood Buffalo will see a drop in the number of non-profits, but she emphasized that doesn't necessarily mean fewer services.

She anticipates some non-profits will have to merge to minimize operation costs without affecting service to clients.

Other non-profits in the region are adapting their fundraising plans for the summer.

The Girls Inc. of Northern Alberta Zombie Run has now been reformatted, said Jenna Hamilton, communications and fund development lead.

Typically participants run through Birchwood Trails in Fort McMurray as actors dressed as zombies attempt to steal their flags.

But this year, people can sign up to run, walk, bike or swim 41 kilometres over the month of August.

"We're optimistic it will be successful, but obviously a little concerned as well," Hamilton said.