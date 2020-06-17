Fort McMurray man sentenced to 30 months for removing evidence in murder case

A Fort McMurray man has been sentenced to 30 months for accessory to murder after the fact, in connection to a deadly shooting two years ago.

Bernard Corrigan, 40, had pleaded guilty to the charge last Friday in Fort McMurray Court of Queen's Bench.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Corrigan disposed of evidence after Trevor Bown shot John Healey to death on a gravel road in Abasand.

Bown pleaded guilty in May 2019 to second-degree murder and is serving a 12-year sentence.

On the night of June 12, 2018, Corrigan and Bown were using drugs and alcohol with several others in a house in the Timberlea neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, according to the statement of facts.

Shortly after midnight, Corrigan and Bown went to pick up Healey who had just been released from police custody.

On Friday, Corrigan's counsel Danusia Bourdon, told the court that at this point in his life, Corrigan had fallen off the wagon and was doing crack cocaine.

But when he got in the car that night, Corrigan had no idea Bown was going to kill somebody, she said.

Afraid for his life

When Corrigan did discover Bown's intent to kill Healey, he tried to talk Bown out of it, Bourdon said. Corrigan was also afraid for his life, she said.

"He doesn't know who's getting shot at that point," Bourdon said. "There was an element of fear."

They stopped on a deserted road in Abasand and Bown ordered the two men from the car. Bown then fired at Healy 11 times, hitting him three times.

Corrigan and Bown got back into the car and returned to the house in Timberlea.

Healey was shot to death shortly after he was released from custody on June 13, 2018. (Submitted)

"Corrigan and others took steps to clean the car and remove evidence," the statement of fact said.

In particular, Corrigan took a shell casing found in the car and threw it down a manhole. It was never found.

Corrigan was arrested a month later for an incident unrelated to the murder. When police were releasing him, Corrigan asked to speak to investigators about the murder.

"He told them that Mr. Bown had committed the murder, described the firearm used and how Mr. Bown committed the murder," the statement said.

Corrigan was arrested in September 2018 and charged with murder.

After entering his plea on Friday, Corrigan said, "I never intended to get up that day and be involved in something like that. I'm sorry."

Corrigan cried as details of the murder were described in court.

Justice Brian Burrows sentenced Corrigan to 30 months, equivalent to time served as Corrigan had been in custody for almost two years.

Corrigan is also sentenced to probation for two years and must abstain from the use of drugs and alcohol.