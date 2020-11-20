Fort McMurray mental health non-profit facing funding crunch despite rise in demand

A mental health non-profit in Fort McMurray is asking for financial help, after seeing a drop in funding and a marked increase in use.

Jason King, executive director for Some Other Solutions (SOS), said the organisation has seen its funding drop about 15 per cent this year but is seeing a large increase in service use.

"A lot of times the need isn't heard," said King. "With the mental health that's arising, in order to keep our services here we do need some financial assistance."

Some Other Solutions is a non-profit that focuses on crisis prevention.

He said one of the non-profit's major donors backed out this year and revenue generators, like summer camp and an annual comedy show, were cancelled — usually those bring in around $100,000.

Some Other Solutions is a few hundred thousand dollars short.

Jason King says Some Other Solutions will keep working in the community, regardless of whether they get more funding. (Submitted by Jason King)

"If we're not able to offset the shortfall with more donations … we'll have to scroll back on the services we do provide for the youth."

For October, mentors held 100 sessions, including both one-on-one sessions and group sessions. Last year, Some Other Solutions helped about 1,000 kids in the entire year.

He said kids are also struggling to keep up with school at home.

"That adds even more stress to the household," said King. "It's the parents and the children at that point."

King emphasized that Some Other Solutions will stay open, offering virtual services, no matter what is going on in the pandemic.

He said companies and individuals have already contacted the organization with donations, and this year SOS is getting creative in finding additional revenue.

The non-profit started a fundraiser where families send in photos and for a small donation, they will make the photos look like Santa is in them.

Some Other Solutions also started offering counselling for a low cost to bring in some money.

Emma Jones says the silver lining of the pandemic is that now more services are available online, making them more accessible for people in rural communities. (Submitted by Emma Jones)

Emma Jones, director of marketing and community relations for the Canadian Mental Health Association, said the CMHA is also seeing an increase in demand.

"We're all struggling," said Jones. "So now we need to have an increase of demand of services because of that."

She said because the CMHA's programs are now virtual and available online, it's easier for rural communities to access support.