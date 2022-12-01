English language classes for newcomers looking to expand as program sees growth in Fort McMurray

An English language program for newcomers is looking to expand in Fort McMurray after seeing huge demand for the services this year.

The Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada (LINC) program is a national, federally-funded program that provides free language classes. It's just one of the resources available to newcomers arriving in Fort McMurray.

Glenda Little-Kulai, chair for LINC at Keyano College, said when the program started in Fort McMurray in 1995, it had one class with 11 students. Now there are nine classes, with about 170 students.

The LINC program saw a dip in use over the pandemic, which was likely due to a slow down in immigration and digital literacy barriers as the program was only online, Little-Kulai said. But now, as classes return to full-time in person, there are 60 people on the waitlist. She said the waitlist hasn't been this long since 2015.

"This September was actually the highest intake I've seen in the 10 years that I have been with the program," Little-Kulai said.

The year started with 180 students, and there have continuously been applications, she said.

She said there have been a few reasons they are seeing more students, like the Resettlement Assistance Program (RAP) through the YMCA and Ukrainian evacuees coming to the community.

With the increase in students coming in, Little-Kulai is currently trying to get funding to add two more classes to the program, and if things continue on this path, the program may look into funding for a third additional class.

If students go through the entire LINC program, they will have the language requirements for citizenship, Little-Kulai said.

Artem Bandurko came to Canada from Ukraine with his wife, one-year-old son and mother-in-law in July. He's one of 20 Ukrainian students taking English classes through LINC.

He knew some English, but had little practice.

"It's very helpful," Bandurko said.

He said one benefit of the class is that it's multicultural and he gets to hear the language spoken in a multitude of accents.

"It's very helpful when I visited bank or registry or something like that," Bandurko said.

When he had to leave Ukraine, his son was four months old.

"We feel good here," Bandurko said.

He said he's no longer afraid for his family's safety, and he's excited for the chance to learn a new language, get a job and make friends in Fort McMurray.

Olena Khymych, from Kiev, came to Fort McMurray with her 8-year-old son in June. Her husband is still in Ukraine.

"I just want a good life for my son," Khymych said.

She said LINC has helped her better understand people in the region and it's grown her confidence in speaking.

"Always after class, I feel [I] understand more English," Khymych said. "For me it's very important because I need [a] job here."

Khymych was an art teacher and artist in Ukraine. She's hoping to do the same in Fort McMurray.

Olena Khymych focuses on oil painting and mosaic art, and she's hoping to get a job teaching art in Fort McMurray. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Beverley Tjarera, newcomer services program manager for the YMCA of Northern Alberta, said the RAP program started in Fort McMurray in March of last year and has brought in more than 50 refugees.

The organization refers many people to LINC, to ensure they can settle into the community.

"Not being able to speak the language is a huge barrier, so ensuring that as soon as they arrive they have the ability to learn the language, facilitates their settlement," Tjarera said. "It also gives them a sense of freedom."