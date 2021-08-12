Voters head to polls for Fort-McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection

Voters are heading to the polls for the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection, with one candidate hoping to use the vote as a step toward unseating Premier Jason Kenney.

The Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche seat was left open after MLA Laila Goodridge jumped from provincial to federal politics in August.

Polls open at 9 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

Running in the byelection are eight candidates: Marilyn Burns, Advantage Party of Alberta; Brian Deheer, Independent; Paul Hinman, Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta; Abdulhakim Hussein, Alberta Liberal Party; Brian Jean, United Conservative Party of Alberta; Michelle Landsiedel, Alberta Party; Ariana Mancini, Alberta NDP; and Steven Mellott, Independence Party of Alberta.

The main concern for the byelection is the sustainability of the region and how that can be achieved, said Mark Young, political science instructor at Keyano College.

"One way of course would be to sustain, maintain oil production, mining in the region," Young said.

"When politicians speak to that … then that will be appealing to a lot of voters in Fort McMurray," he said.

Many people are afraid that Fort McMurray could turn into Uranium City, a northern Saskatchewan mining town that disappeared, he said.

In 2015, when the NDP won the provincial election, Fort McMurray was one of the areas that stayed conservative and voted for the Wildrose Party. Jean defeated Mancini, whom he is again running against.

Jason Kenney welcomes Brian Jean to run in by-election Duration 1:52 Premier Jason Kenney will not block Brian Jean from running in the upcoming Fort McMurray by-election, but says he won’t be surprised if voters doubt Jean’s reliability. 1:52

"Even when the NDP had momentum, and people wanted to shift away from conservatism, Fort McMurray did not follow that trend," said Young.

And since that election, "it seems like the region has become even more conservative," he said.

Young sees Jean as a front runner for the election.

For this election, Jean has made his intentions clear: he wants to be the next premier.

"I'm confident that right now, that I'm going to win the byelection," Jean said.

"I want to put myself before Albertans and give them the opportunity to elect me," he said.

Mancini's campaign has focused on the cost of living.

"We are seeing staunch conservative people … saying enough, this is ridiculous," Mancini said.

Young said many people don't believe NDP would be good for the region.

"If Fort McMurrayans are thinking that Brian Jean is the individual that can win an election and that can turn the tide on the UCP's falling numbers, then I think that would be a reason to vote for Brian Jean."

Young doesn't suspect Wildrose candidate Paul Hinman will play much of a role in the election, other than possibly splitting the right-leaning vote with Jean.

"But I doubt very much that he would be able to unseat Brian Jean and have a surprise victory," Young said.

Advance polling so far shows a low turnout with 8.2 per cent of voters participating. In 2019, the advanced polling saw 20.9 per cent of voters come out.