Indigenous health-care clinic planned for Fort McMurray hospital

Alberta Health Services has signed an agreement to help design and build an Indigenous health-care clinic in Fort McMurray, with the cooperation of the Athabasca Tribal Council.

The project will take about five years to finish, as the clinic will be designed after consultation with community members.

The clinic will be located at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre.

While the plans haven't been finalized, some of the possible services the clinic could offer include helping people navigate the health system, assisting with mental health referrals and creating cultural awareness.

Karla Buffalo, CEO of the Athabasca Tribal Council, said Alberta Health Services, the Northern Lights Health Foundation and the ATC are going to engage community members now to find out what the best use of the clinic space would be.

The Northern Lights Health Foundation will help find funding to build the clinic.

She said there have been a lot of discussions about the gaps in health care and racism that Indigenous community members sometimes experience.

She wants to make sure that residents are "in an opportunity to help lead the setup and delivery of health-care systems in the region."

"It's been something that we've always known there needs to be an improvement in health care delivery, that it needs to be culturally appropriate and Indigenous communities need to be at the forefront and engaged in the services that are being designed to serve them."

Sheena Bradley, Métis herbalist and birth worker, said she was excited to hear about the plans for the clinic.

"It's very much needed in order to incorporate our traditional healing modalities as well as incorporating western medicine," said Bradley.

She said she feels there is often stigma toward Indigenous people in health care.

"We really need to look at that a lot differently and see them as a whole person, rather than just the stereotypes that they maybe have grown up with," said Bradley.

She is hoping the clinic will include Indigenous health-care providers, smudging, and bring in trusted elders and traditional medicine.

Murray Crawford, senior operating officer at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre, said the clinic will help people feel safe.

The hospital's fourth floor used to house seniors, but they have since moved to Willow Square. Now the space is vacant and available for the clinic, though it's unclear how much space the clinic will occupy.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam said he's heard about issues at the Fort McMurray hospital for years, and he's happy to see a project to address some of them.

"It makes me feel hopeful that there is a way that we could work together and hopefully come away with a concrete plan that will provide health services for everybody," said Adam.

Robert Cree, Fort McMurray First Nation elder, said this project is long overdue.

"We hear a lot of issues happening throughout Canada about the discrimination," said Cree.

He sees the health clinic as a step toward reconciliation, as it's part of the 94 calls to action.

Jes Croucher from Fort McMurray First Nation said the clinic is an incredible step forward, and an opportunity to revitalize Indigenous health care and prevent discrimination.

"I don't know one Indigenous person who hasn't experienced discrimination accessing health care," said Croucher.

She wants the clinic to take a holistic approach to health care, including spirit, body and mind. That would mean including ceremony in health care.

"Offer that wraparound care that people need to live healthy, balanced, fulfilling lives," said Croucher.