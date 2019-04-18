Fort McMurray property owners upset 'local landslide' threatens their homes

A group of property owners in Fort McMurray don't know what to do about their houses being threatened by sliding land.

The houses are in the middle of a hill on Draper Road, and up until the 2016 wildfire, the ground appeared to be stable, according to the land owners.

Now the owners are pouring thousands of dollars into geotechnical surveys, ditches and retaining walls, trying to save their homes.

Gene Hunt built his home on Draper Road about six years ago. He put $850,000 into the house and said it was appraised as a $1.25 million home. But now he says he wouldn't even be able to sell it.

"The land's getting closer and closer to the house, which will move the house," said Hunt. "And I'm stuck here with a very high mortgage and it's getting harder to pay it."

'Local landslide' found

The municipality did a stability assessment of the area in 2017. That report speculated the ground movement could be caused by the of the loss of vegetation after the wildfire, heavy rainfall in late 2016, or grading activities by residents.

The assessment noted a "well-defined local landslide" in one of the properties's backyards. It described the Draper land as "quasi-stable."

Gene Hunt tried building a retaining wall on his property but it fell apart. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Hunt paid $18,000 to get a geotechnical assessment done on his property. The assessment, done by Terracon Geotechnique, estimated that the land above his house was moving about three to seven millimetres a day in 2017, which it called an "astonishing" rate of slide movement.

Hunt built a retaining wall in 2017 to try to mitigate the sliding mud and track how far it was moving. Four months later, the retaining wall had toppled.

Darrell Thomas stands on the spot where his house used to sit. He never had the chance to move in due to the 2016 fire. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Hunt estimates that it would cost him between $500,000 and $600,000 to do the recommended work from the report. He said that's not an option, as it took him more than a year to pay for the report.

"We're sitting in limbo and wondering what path we're supposed to be taking to get some kind of remedy," said Hunt.

Hunt's neighbour, Darrell Thomas, never got to move into his Draper Road home. The house was two weeks away from being finished when the 2016 fire burned it to the ground.

Now Thomas is worried the property is not safe to build on.

"I'm paying for a mortgage on a piece of property I can't use, I can't build back and I can't sell," he said.

'Municipality can take the lead,' report suggests

Thomas had an assessment done by Terracon on his property, as well. Although the report said Thomas's property is more stable than Hunt's, it also said that "there is no hard data... to suggest or guarantee that the slopes in this area will remain relatively stable in the long run."

"Individual property owners have limited resources to effectively mitigate any unstable slopes around the Draper area," the report said. "It is our opinion that the municipality can take the lead to tackle the problem in an integrated manner."

Thomas said he reached out to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo looking for help.

"I've done everything the city wanted me to do... I haven't heard nothing in six months," said Thomas.

Rivulets of water pour down Hunt and Thomas's properties. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

In an email, municipal spokesperson Adam Hardiman said the municipality would need to look at the issue in more detail.

He said they will always propose solutions that "support these homeowners, public safety and what's best for the community."

"Our goal is always to support residents and homeowners as much as possible," he said in the statement.

I'm paying for a mortgage on a piece of property I can't use, I can't build back and I can't sell. - Darrell Thomas, land owner

Hardiman said it's too early to speculate on timelines for work done at Draper, but told CBC News the municipality is committed to continuing to connect with these residents and the community and starting the process for any new or additional work that may be required.

The Red Cross said in an email that remediation work is not within the parameters of its assistance, but added that anyone affected by the fires who needs support can contact the organization.