2 men charged with manslaughter after body found in Fort McMurray home

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found Monday night inside a Fort McMurray home.

The accused have been charged with manslaughter, break and enter to commit robbery and forcible confinement with a firearm, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police have identified the victim as Brandon Stevens.

His body was found inside a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood after police responded to a call about a home invasion. After police arrived at the home, four people were taken into custody without incident.

An autopsy completed by the Edmonton medical examiner on Thursday determined Stevens' death was a homicide, RCMP said.

Two 22-year-old men from Fort McMurray were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Monday.

The RCMP said they continue to investigate but are not seeking further suspects.