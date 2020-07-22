Former Fort McMurray hockey coach agrees to peace bond after child exploitation charges

A former Fort McMurray hockey coach has agreed to enter into a 10-year peace bond, ending a criminal case against him involving charges of child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

Steven Charles Adams appeared in Fort McMurray's Court of Queen's Bench on Monday.

The Crown did not proceed with charges against Adams that were laid in 2018.

Instead, Crown prosecutor Monica Sabo said Adams had agreed to enter into a 10-year common law peace bond.

Sabo said the peace bond is a preventive method, as there was a finding that Adams could breach the peace in the future.

She read an agreed statement of facts, which said that Adams volunteered as a minor hockey coach.

A 14-year-old player disclosed that texts between him and the coach were sexually suggestive, the statement of facts said.

The same statement also said several other current and former players told police about concerning text messages between themselves and Adams.

Another 14-year-old player said there were two instances of unwanted touching in public places while he and Adams were fully clothed.

"Mr. Adams acknowledges that his actions were inappropriate for the head coach of a minor league hockey team," said Sabo, reading from the agreed statement of facts.

"Mr. Adams acknowledges there are valid concerns over his interaction with underage children and that the grounds for a common law peace bond … have been met."

For the first three years of the 10-year bond, Adams will report to community corrections and check in with a supervisor. He will attend counselling as directed.

For three years, he will not be allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18. There are exceptions, however.

If a parent gives permission and Adams is supervised by a pre-approved responsible adult at all times, he may have contact with someone under 18.

If Adams breaches any of the terms, he will owe the court $5,000.