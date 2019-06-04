'He died of a careless action': Grande Prairie trucker awaits sentencing in fatal crash

A Grande Prairie truck driver is awaiting sentencing for a 2017 crash in Fort McMurray that killed a 65-year-old man and injured a teen.

On Wednesday, Fort McMurray's Court of Queen's Bench heard what happened when Tyrel Burton drove into a lineup of traffic on Feb. 11, 2017.

Burton, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in June, was driving into Fort McMurray for the first time, according to an agreed statement of facts entered at a sentencing hearing.

Burton, a truck driver of 11 years, was looking out the window for his destination and not paying attention to the road as he drove 86 km/h toward a lineup of four cars stopped at a red light.

He failed to take his foot off the gas until the last second before hitting David Caldwell's pickup.

Caldwell, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was killed when he was thrown from the vehicle.

His pickup was pushed into a car which rolled, ending up pinned against a traffic post.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old girl, was trapped in the car for four hours. She suffered a broken leg and other injuries and spent five days in an intensive care unit.

'We are lost'

In court, several victim impact statements were heard, including one from Caldwell's widow which was read by a representative from victim services.

"I cannot drive without a few tears sliding down my cheek," Patsy Caldwell wrote.

She and her husband were school sweethearts and she's "sad he did not meet our youngest grandson," she said.

Caldwell was the kind of person everyone shared their secrets with and now that he's gone, "we are lost sheep without our shepherd," she said.

"He always made us smile even when we were so angry we could spit tacks."

As the statement was read, Burton put his head in his hands and sobbed audibly.

The 16-year-old's mother also filed a statement, read aloud by prosecutor Scott Niblock.

She was crying and there was nothing I could do to make it okay. - Victim's mother

"I will never forget the phone call," she wrote.

Her daughter called and said, "I can't feel my legs," she said.

The mother went to the hospital to meet her daughter, but had to wait for hours before she arrived.

"I now know the definition of hell."

She now worries every time her daughter leaves the house, she said.

"I hear sirens and I immediately try to think of where my daughter is."

Niblock argued that Burton should serve one to two years for dangerous driving causing injury, and three to four years for dangerous driving causing death. He added the sentences should be served concurrently.

"This was a bad accident on a highway, caused by someone who should've known better."

Lawyer Chris Millsap said Burton should be sentenced to two years and told Justice David Gates, "You're sentencing a very good man."

Burton is a father of three. His wife, father and sister were in court Wednesday to offer support.

"This is a sad day all around," Millsap said. "Nobody wins here today. Everyone loses."

The sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27.