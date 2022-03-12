Play ball! Fort McMurray Giants getting back to baseball after 2 years

The Fort McMurray Giants are among seven teams that will be playing collegiate summer baseball for the first time in two years, and coaches, players and managers are excited.

The Giants, who play in the Western Canadian Baseball League, haven't fielded a team since 2019, since the 2020 season was cancelled and only a handful of teams played in the league last year.

Kevin Kvame, president of the Western Canadian Baseball league, said seven out of 11 teams from the league didn't play last year.

He said it was disappointing last year that not all of the teams could play, but having a few of the teams out on the field was promising.

"We were starting the way back," said Kvame.

Ray Brown, head coach of the Giants, said the team is ready to play ball.

"We look forward to seeing the fans up at the stadium, we look forward to giving them good quality baseball and we look forward to bringing them home a league championship this year."

He said the team didn't play last year because it didn't make financial sense to travel all over the province, without the income from fans and fundraisers.

The first practice is expected to be at the end of May.

Halen Knoll, pitcher for the Fort McMurray Giants, will be playing his second season with the team, after joining them in 2019.

"It's going to be really awesome," said Knoll.

He said it was sad that he couldn't play for Fort McMurray last year. He sees the summer league as an important stepping stone in his career, so he's happy to be playing the sport at a higher level again.

"It definitely delays some opportunities," said Knoll. "It really sucks."

The Medicine Ha Mavericks playing baseball. (Medicine Hat Mavericks)

In the meantime, he's been playing for his university team, which has kept him prepared for the upcoming season.

Andrew Bradbury, recruiting coordinator for the Fort McMurray Giants, said it's looking like it will be a strong team this year.

"Lots of talented players still want to come up here," said Bradbury. "It feels great."

He said there is still some caution, as last year they had a team ready to go and weren't able to play the season. But he's optimistic.

"Right now, honestly it's very exciting to return to that normal and get to go to the ball field 28, 30 times this summer is going to be amazing," Bradbury said.

It's going to feel like the first game all over again, Bradbury said. "You're nervous, but you're excited."

Practices will start at the end of March. The Giants are set to kick off the season May 27 when they host the Edmonton Prospects.

WCBL ready to play

Greg Morrison, owner and general manager of the Medicine Hat Mavericks, said going into this season is "surreal."

"I'm sure it will be a teary moment," said Morrison. "It's been a rough couple of years for us."

The team started a $3-million renovation to the stadium over a year ago, and it's just wrapping up in the next month. This season will be the first year the team can play in the building, which hadn't been significantly updated since 1978.

"People are excited to get down there," Morrison said.

Kvame said around the league there is a lot of enthusiasm for this season.

"Every team in the league can't wait to get back on the field, has a full roster of players," said Kvame.

"We're feeling like it's going to be a much more normal season."