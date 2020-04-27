Rising rivers flood downtown Fort McMurray, prompting new evacuation orders

Rising river levels in Fort McMurray are now threatening homes and businesses in the heart of the northern Alberta city's downtown.

Flooding caused by ice jams in the rapidly thawing Athabasca River worsened overnight Sunday, prompted a new round of mandatory evacuation orders, a boil water advisory and shut off access to much of the city.

Early Monday morning, evacuation orders were issued for the lower townsite, including parts of Franklin Avenue, a main thoroughfare that runs parallel to the Clearwater River, one of three rivers running through Fort McMurray.

"Access to the Lower Townsite, including MacDonald Island, downtown and Waterways, is temporarily closed due to flooding concerns," reads a municipal advisory issued shortly before 5 a.m. by the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

"No entry is allowed. Residents who leave the Lower Townsite will not be allowed re-entry."

Evacuations began Sunday

Flooding in the region began on Sunday as ice jams in the Athabasca forced water to move in the opposite direction and eventually caused water levels to rise in the Athabasca, Snye and Clearwater rivers.

The situation changed rapidly overnight Sunday. Between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday, the municipality issued six new emergency advisories to residents.

The expanded evacuation orders issued Monday morning included specific roadways in the lower townsite: Demers Drive, Armit Crescent, Fitzsimmons Avenue and Father Mercredi Street. The Platinum Hotel on Franklin Avenue is specifically named.

Residents on Pond Crescent, Poplar Crescent and the southern portion of Alberta Drive closest to Hospital Street were also told to move to higher ground. People with homes from Riedel Street to Marshall Street along Manning Avenue also received notice.

On Sunday, evacuation orders were issued for Draper, an unincorporated community of around 187 people around 12 kilometres south of the city, the Taiga Nova Eco-Industrial Park and Longboat Landing. By the end of the day, Waterways, a neighbourhood south of downtown, was given notice to evacuate.

Boil water advisory, state of emergency

Due to reports of discolouration in tap water of Fort McMurray neighbourhoods north of the Athabasca River, Alberta Health Services has directed the municipality to issue a boil water advisory.

Water in the affected area is safe for bathing but should not be consumed by people or pets.

Areas south of the Athabasca River are not affected at this time, municipal officials said.

The municipality declared a secondary state of local emergency on Sunday as rising water levels along the Athabasca, Snye and Clearwater rivers created a high risk of flash flooding.

A local state of emergency had previously been declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remain alert, residents warned

The Athabasca continues to break and water levels remain extremely high, the municipality warned on Monday.

Residents in flood-prone areas should prepare a 72-hour emergency kit and stay alert as the risk of further flooding remains.

"Every year the ice breaks and we have some sort of event. Usually the ice flows on by. Once approximately every 20 years we have something different happen," said Don Scott, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, in a phone interview Sunday.

"This happens to be that year."

Scott said that for several days, officials were monitoring an ice jam about 10 kilometres upstream. Early Sunday morning, he said, it let loose.

Phil Meagher, a municipal councillor who surveyed the situation by bicycle, said he could see a gravel truck that was almost completely submerged at an area of town called the Snye, where the Snye and Clearwater rivers meet.

"Everything else in the Snye is totally under water. Even our skateboard park looks like a brand-new swimming pool," Meagher said.

Phil Meagher poses next to a huge ice chunk on the Athabasca River near Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in this handout photo. (Phil Meagher/The Canadian Press)

Evacuees were being directed to a drive-thru reception centre that has been set up at the Oil Sands Discovery Centre. They are being housed in hotel rooms that had been pre-booked by the municipality.

He noted the municipality prepares every year for the possibility of flooding when the ice breaks up. When officials issued public health orders related to COVID-19 more than a month ago, Scott said they knew they'd have to incorporate the pandemic into flood planning.

Scott noted Fort McMurray's population is ready for disasters, such as the wildfire in 2016 that forced the entire city to evacuate and destroyed 2,400 homes and buildings.

"Because of the oilsands, people are very used to being in a very safety-driven environment," he said. "And if there's any place that can face challenges, it's ours."