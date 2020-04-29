Fort McMurray flood evacuees may return home sooner than expected, mayor says

Thousands of evacuees forced from their homes by flooding in and around Fort McMurray, Alta., may be allowed to return sooner than expected, says the region's mayor.

"We are seeing very positive signs," Don Scott, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said in an interview with CBC News on Friday.

"That original outlook where we thought it would be a while before people got back in, I think that's going to be revised significantly, shortly."

On Thursday, municipal officials estimated it would take a week at least before nearly 13,000 evacuees would be allowed back into the flood zone.

With warm weather helping to melt river ice, Scott now suspects that mandatory evacuation orders will be lifted much sooner.

'Very optimistic'

"The local people, we're telling them to keep an eye on the news because there's going to be, we think, a significant development in the next few days.

"We're very optimistic."

The Clearwater River — which overran its banks on Monday, flooding the downtown core — dropped about a metre overnight, Scott said.

A massive ice jam that initially stretched across 25 kilometres of the Athasbasca River now measures about 8 kilometres and continues to melt rapidly.

"We've faced many challenges here but the weather has been much, much better," Scott said. "The ice, you can see it's turning black so it's rotting on top and melting through."

Aerial photos of Fort McMurray taken on Tuesday morning show neighbourhoods overwhelmed by flood waters. Waters have begun to recede in the northern Alberta community. (McMurray Aviation)

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for almost all of Fort McMurray's lower townsite, where an estimated 1,230 structures have been damaged.

The flooding began Sunday, when a 25-kilometre sheet of ice effectively dammed the Athabasca River, forcing the Clearwater to reverse course and flood the city's downtown core.

While some areas remain swamped, images of the downtown Friday show flood waters have receded significantly.

Some areas that were under a couple of metres of water, with abandoned cars completely submerged, now only have puddles of pooling water in the street.

Municipal officials have said a return to the flood zone will happen in stages. Essential businesses including key government infrastructure, grocery stores, hardware stores, gas stations, hotels, and pharmacies will be given priority.

Businesses spared the worst of the flooding will be inspected and allowed to open first.

Damage assessment teams, consisting of building and safety codes inspectors, were deployed Thursday, the municipality said in a news release.

Once inspections are completed, operators will be able to return to their properties to assess damages, and begin the recovery process.

A virtual community townhall was held Thursday to provide an update on the river breakup and flood. Environment Minister Jason Nixon said a number of provincial conditions must be met before evacuees can return.

"Those conditions include floodwater no longer being an imminent threat, the availability of critical infrastructure and essential services and hazards in the area being secured," he said.

"There is no question that the recovery process in this community will be lengthy."

'We always bounce back'

The flooding comes as Fort McMurray is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic downturn caused by crashing oil prices. A raging wildfire in May 2016 forced the evacuation of the entire city and destroyed 2,400 homes and buildings.

Scott said the people of Fort McMurray are resilient.

"We've been through hard times and I think every Canadian has seen us go through it, and we always bounce back and come right back out the other side as strong as ever," Scott said.

"We're going to do it this time as well and we are feeling very optimistic, especially with the signs we're seeing today."