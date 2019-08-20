Fort McMurray's Salvation Army thrift store reopening 1 year after flood

A year after floodwaters caused significant damage to Fort McMurray's lower townsite, the community's Salvation Army is finally reopening its thrift store.

Although the building is repaired and ready to reopen, workers with the organization are making preparations just in case the community floods again.

Edna Olsen-Moman, executive director for the Salvation Army, said the closure of the thrift store has meant a huge financial loss for the organization.

"We probably lost a million, to over a million dollars in revenue," said Olsen-Moman. "That directly supports our programs, which directly supports individuals and families within our municipality."

The organization's wet shelter called All Persons MAT-ter typically operates out of the basement, but had to relocate in the April 2020 flood. Sewage and water backed up into the building's basement, destroying thousands of dollars of equipment, food and clothing.

The shelter was moved to the first floor, where the thrift store is typically housed. With the shelter in that space, the thrift store closed.

Since September, Suncor Energy Foundation and Suncor have been paying for a second location, a temporary donation drop-off facility for the organization. That location wasn't open to the public but was used to accept and sort donations.

With the second location, residents could call the Salvation Army, put in a request for clothes and pick them up.

"We were concerned that over the winter we wouldn't be able to receive clothing for children, moms, dads, and individuals in the community," said Olsen-Moman.

Suncor representative Len Savoy said in an email that the company is contributing additional funds to keep the second location open for the remainder of 2021. He also said Suncor employees have been volunteering at the Salvation Army to help move furniture and prepare the thrift store.

The All Persons MAT-ter program is now operating out of the basement of the Salvation Army again. (Submitted by Kate Penney)

The All Persons MAT-ter program is now operating out of the basement again, and Olsen-Moman said the space has been renovated.

"It's been a very long year and now we're feeling a sense of relief and we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," said Olsen-Moman.

But the Salvation Army is still making preparations in case there is another flood this year.

Programs manager Kate Penney said the organization's emergency social services team is ready and is ready to relocate if the downtown floods again.

She said she's hoping there won't be any flooding, but if there is the Salvation Army is ready.

"We're hoping that we don't have to assist with flooding again. We don't want our community to have to go through and experience that, but we're here in the event that that happens."