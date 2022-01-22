Wood Buffalo Multicultural EXPO going bigger for 2nd year online

The Wood Buffalo Multicultural EXPO will be hosted online for the second year in a row, but this year it's going to have twice as many performances, a live talent show and a professional videographer.

Ashley Makey, communications coordinator with the Multicultural Association of Wood Buffalo, said this year's event had to be moved online, because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The celebration starts Feb.5 and continues through the end of the month.

Last year the Multicultural Association did a virtual expo, where residents could submit videos about their culture, including some who shared recipes, songs or stories.

But this year there are more performers, videos will be recorded professionally and there will be a live youth talent show.

"Some people don't have access to cameras, or the know-how, so we wanted to give them the opportunity that they can still be a part of it," said Makey.

"It's really exciting as we get closer to it."

The talent show will feature pre-recorded videos of the performers, but people will be able to vote live for their favourite performance.

In preparation for the event, a videographer has been recording performances every weekend for the last month.

There will be 80 recorded performances released throughout the month, which will be shown on the Multicultural Association's Facebook and YouTube pages. Last year's expo saw 43 people submit home videos of their performances.

She said it was disappointing that the event wasn't able to go ahead in person, but going online was the right decision.

"We have to keep the needs of the community in check as well."

There will be a treaty acknowledgement video as well, and this year it will be read in 10 languages, including Farsi, Tagalog and German.

Shweta Suthar, who started Divine Group of India, has a group of four girls entering the expo. They're doing a dance called Kathak.

Shewta Suthar is an actress and news anchor from India. She started the Divine Group of India so she can share her culture with the community. (Submitted by Shweta Suthar)

She said it's important to teach kids about their culture, including language, clothing and dance.

"I educate my student why we are here and where we are from," said Suthar.

She said dancing is a good way to get kids interested in culture.

Suthar participates in all of the expos, and she said without the multicultural association, the Divine Group of India wouldn't exist.

"They encourage me," said Suthar. "I had to start something for my community and for others. They should know what is the Indian culture."

Lisa Marie Bourque, whose spirit name is Āhăsiwiskwew, is working with a group of Indigenous adults and children, with the goal of transferring knowledge and reclaiming culture.

She wouldn't give away too many details on what they will be performing, but said the song is in Ojibway and she's sung it for years.

They will be all wearing matching ribbon skirts for the performance.

"It's been pretty heart-warming," said Bourque. "The point of it was really to inspire our youth."

Bourque said that some of the girls in the group who wouldn't sing previously or who would sing quietly, are now participating and singing loudly.

"Some of them weren't singing at the beginning and now they're loud and proud. And I believe it's a foundation for our Indigenous people is their culture."

"Start them off young and they're going to have what they need when they grow up."