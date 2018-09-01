Boy, 16, missing after falling into lake south of Fort McMurray

Search and rescue crews were on Gregoire Lake in northern Alberta Saturday night looking for a 16-year-old boy, RCMP said.

Wood Buffalo RCMP got a call for help just after 3 p.m. from a boater worried about the teenager, who was seen falling into the water. He was believed to be on a watercraft that later washed up on shore, RCMP said.

The nearby Anzac Fire Department, RCMP members and Search and Rescue were out on rough waters looking for the boy, RCMP said.

The RCMP extended sympathies to family and friends while crews were in middle of the "extensive" search.

Gregoire Lake is approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, near Highway 881.

Police are asking anyone with information on the situation to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP.