Drug treatment court program expanding to Fort McMurray

A new court program is opening in Fort McMurray that aims to offer recovery to people struggling with addiction who are charged with non-violent offences— rather than sending them to jail.

The Fort McMurray drug treatment offers an alternative to prison with the goal of rehabilitation.

It's part of a province-wide effort to expand the drug treatment court system across Alberta.

Candidates submit a guilty plea, agree to drug testing and other conditions and participate in treatment programs.

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre in Fort McMurray will be running the program.

Amber Fort, executive director of Pastew Place, said her organization will act as participants' case managers. Staff will help guide them to the appropriate organizations for things like treatment and housing.

"We want to build a community of help," Fort said.

Fort said people going through trauma may use drugs as a coping mechanism, and the program will be an opportunity for them to recover.

"It's giving people their parents back, it's giving people their children back. It's not just going to impact the individuals themselves. It will make huge impacts for the community as well," Fort said.

One of the benefits of the program is that participants can be introduced to supports they may not have known existed, Fort said.

"We're super excited to be able to do this," Fort said. "So many people are going to benefit."

There is room for 10 participants in the program's first year, and 20 the year after.

Amber Fort is the executive director of Pastew Place. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

The Alberta government has been expanding the drug treatment court program since 2019, and Fort McMurray is the fifth rural community to get the program.

In Red Deer, Trish McAllister-Hall, program manager for central Alberta drug treatment court services, said the program just celebrated its one-year anniversary and things have "been going really, really well."

She said people entering the program typically go to treatment programs and then do programming to support their sobriety and recovery.

That can include programs about boundaries, relationships or building friendships.

"For some people they have to leave everything behind in order to have a journey towards recovery," McAllister-Hall said.

Each participant also has to do 100 hours of volunteer work, which "builds those habits of giving back to the community that they have previously taken from while they were involved in criminal and drug activity," McAllister-Hall said.

The process can take about two years.

McAllister-Hall is hoping to have the program's first graduate in the next four to five months.

She said this program is life-changing for the participants.

"Individuals work harder than they would in jail. And for some of our individuals, they spend more time in the program than what they would've been sentenced to," McAllister-Hall said.

She said two of the people in the program were considered prolific offenders, and now they have been taken out of the crime cycle.

"These are your brothers, your sisters, your neighbours … looking for a way to change their lives," McAllister-Hall said.

Matthew Reid, who is overseeing the provincial drug treatment court expansion, said some of the program's graduates finish with permanent jobs, homes and reunited families.

Once the Fort McMurray drug treatment court opens Tuesday, the provincial capacity will be 180 participants per year.