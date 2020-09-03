Fort McMurray residents look to municipality as unstable hill threatens their homes

Late at night when Amelie Chiasson lays in bed and hears a creak, crack or trees moving, she's worried it's the unstable hill her home is built on sliding down into the house

Chiasson owns a home in Fort McMurray's Draper neighbourhood, an area nestled south of the downtown and alongside the river.

Draper is split into two sides: the low houses near the river and the houses high up on a hill. Chiasson's home is the latter.

Right now it's being considered for a buyout from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. After the flood in April that caused over $500 million in damage to buildings and homes in Fort McMurray, the municipality started to assess its flood mitigation plan.

The current recommendation from administration is a full buyout of all the homes in Draper. It gives a few reasons:

There's only one road in and out. If there was another flood, residents could be trapped in their homes and it would require first responders to rescue them.

It's cheaper to buy out all of the properties rather than pay for a berm system.

The homes built on the hill have "geotechnical concerns."

The municipality did a stability assessment in 2017 for the hill. That report speculated ground movement in the area could be caused by the loss of vegetation after the wildfire, heavy rainfall in late 2016, or grading activities by residents.

It described the Draper land as "quasi-stable."

In 2017, Chiasson bought 156 Lego-style cement blocks to build a retaining wall on her property. That wall has since been pushed over three feet by the moving hill.

She built a fence around her chicken coop, now crooked.

And last year she had to dig up the ground around her home to insert a mesh covering around the foundation because it was starting to crack.

"It's stressful," she said Wednesday.

Gene Hunt is looking for a buyout, and he'd be happy with any number that would allow him to pay off his mortgage. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Chiasson said she would consider a buyout for a fair price on the home.

She purchased the 10-acre property in 2011 for $1.1 million. It is now assessed at $540,000.

"We're mad," Chiasson said. "They want to buy out at the worst point."

She unsuccessfully tried to get the municipality to buy out her home after the 2016 wildfire, when the municipality bought out homes in Waterways. At that point her home was assessed at about $860,000.

Since then, she's spent about $100,000 on repairs and trying to protect her home from the sliding hill.

Now she wants the full $1.1 million. Chiasson said she'd also consider staying on the property if the municipality helped her stabilize the land.

In an email, municipal spokesperson Gregg Bennett said Thursday there has been a "diverse range of feedback from residents in Draper" and that the homes on the hill would be considered separately from the homes built elsewhere in Draper during buyout discussions.

Draper residents with slope stability problems also spoke to the municipality at public engagement sessions, he said. Administration will consider those concerns when making recommendations for council.

Gene Hunt's property in Draper. The retaining wall he built a year ago has been pushed. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Gene Hunt bought his Draper home eight years ago.

"The retaining wall that I put up is getting closer and closer to the house," he said.

While Hunt wants a buyout, he also wants the municipality to take its time, talk to people and make an informed decision.

"I'm very happy it's an option on the table," he said. "We've been just kind of waiting and waiting to see what might happen with the hill."

Hunt said he'll be happy with the buyout if his mortgage can be paid off but doesn't know what the potential offer might look like.

When he first built the home, it was appraised at $1.3 million. Right now, the tax assessment is $779,000.

Hunt said a municipal representative was coming to his home to assess the issues with the hill.

"I'm very pleased to see them come to the table and take a look at it for me," he said.

Administration will bring forward updated recommendations to council on Sept. 15.