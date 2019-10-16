Climate, economy take centre stage at Fort McMurray debate

Climate change, pipelines and the economy were at the top of the agenda Tuesday as candidates vying to represent Fort McMurray-Cold Lake in Ottawa took the stage for the riding's only all-candidates debate.

About 60 people watched Liberal candidate Maggie Farrington, People's Party of Canada candidate Matthew Barrett and Green party candidate Brian Deheer argue over issues most important to the community.

NDP candidate Matthew Gilks and incumbent Conservative candidate David Yurdiga were absent. Yurdiga didn't attend, citing a recent car crash that left him recovering from whiplash and a concussion.

Candidates discussed immigration, education and gun regulation but environmental concerns were the cornerstone of the conversation.

When questioned on a carbon tax, Deheer and Farrington said the Liberals support the tax, while Barrett gave the idea a "hard no."

"The earth is greener because of higher CO2 levels," said Barrett. He also believes solar and wind are "completely unsustainable" and that the climate emergency is a farce.

Green party candidate Deheer disagreed with Barrett's views on a carbon tax and his characterization of the climate emergency.

"I do support a carbon levy. This is one of the things we often use when we have negative behaviour and we're trying to encourage other behaviours," said Deheer.''

Farrington said the Liberal carbon plan would keep money from a carbon tax in the province.

"Carbon pricing is used around the world and has been proven to be the most effective way to reduce emissions," she said.

"Conservative fear mongers create myths about the carbon tax boogeyman, but the rebates more than offset the cost for all families."

From left to right, Maggie Farrington, Matthew Barrett and Brian Deheer. Three of the five Fort McMurray federal candidates debated on Tuesday night. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

On pipelines, Farrington said, "the Liberal government clearly supports pipelines and responsible resource development," which resulted in groans from some of the people in the audience.

"TMX [Trans Mountain pipeline] will get built and the liberals will see to it," she added.

Barrett said under a PPC government, a pipeline will be built and "oil will get to market."

"It's Canada's oil and it needs to benefit every Canadian."

Deheer did not offer support to the pipeline project, saying he's "not comfortable" with pipelines.

He added that he does support bitumen pellets; "Conventional rail transportation can be also quite risky, but pellets, if there's a derailment, if they spill on the ground, you pick them back up ... there's no damage to land or to water."

Samra Ilyas brought her son Shaaf to the debate to make sure he experiences politics before he can vote. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Resident Samra Ilyas said, action needs to be taken on climate change but government needs to strike a balance between responsible action and improving the local economy.

"There's a strong understanding that we need the oil and gas sector to be supported. We need our pipelines to be built."

Ilyas brought her young son with her to the debate so he could learn more about politics.

Shaaf Ilyas, 14, may not be able to vote this time but he said he knows what's going to guide his decision in the next federal election.

"I think it's important to us to have a strong economy because that's what basically effects everything for anyone anywhere. It impacts their life."

Up against the 'Conservative machine'

The absence of the Conservative Party candidate did not stop the others from taking jabs at the party.

"With me you have a true Conservative voice and a Conservative voice that actually shows up," Barrett said gesturing to an empty podium.

The PPC will impose pipelines and change the equalization structure so the country isn't "hemorrhaging money," Barrett said in his closing remarks.

"As a Liberal candidate in this riding we're up against an established, well-funded conservative machine that thrives on the mediocrity of the status quo," Farrington said.

The Liberals will strengthen the middle class and grow the economy, she said.

"Our riding is too important in Canada's economy to have weak leadership."

With less than a week to go before voting day. there are no other debates scheduled in Fort McMurray.