Murder charge laid in June death of Fort McMurray man
A Fort McMurray man has been arrested in connection with the death of John Bradley Healey, whose body was found on a rural road near the northern city in June.
Trevor Kirke Bown has been charged in death of 36-year-old John Bradley Healey
RCMP in Fort McMurray have charged Trevor Kirke Bown, 36, with first-degree murder in the death of John Bradley Healey, whose body was found on a gravel road in June.
RCMP arrested the Fort McMurray resident on Friday and are holding him in custody, police said in a news release Monday.
Bown's first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
The body of Healey, formerly of Clarenville, N.L., was found June 13 on an access road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive.
Healey had recently been charged with gun-related offences and was also facing multiple drug trafficking charges.
An autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide. Cpl. Teri-Ann Deobald said investigators are not revealing the cause of death.