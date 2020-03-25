Man injured in Fort McMurray shooting dies from his injuries

One of three men injured in a shooting at a Fort McMurray apartment building earlier this month has died in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Hanad Mohamed, 30, of Fort McMurray. His death has been deemed a homicide.

Mohamed was one of three men found shot inside an apartment complex on Lougheed Drive on the morning of March 15. The two other men had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they did not believe the incident was random.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken charge of the investigation.

RCMP on Wednesday released a surveillance video and a photo of a suspect.

In the video, the person walks down a set of stairs inside a building before pushing open a door and walking outside.

The person is wearing grey pants, white-soled shoes, a dark jacket, orange gloves and a grey tuque.

"It is believed the suspect was wearing a mask to disguise their identity," RCMP said.

Police want to speak with anyone who has information about the homicide.

They continue to request that anyone who may have video or dash camera footage in the area of 200 Lougheed Drive on between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP.