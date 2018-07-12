Fort McMurray-Conklin voters elect new UCP MLA Laila Goodridge

The United Conservative Party has retained both seats up for grabs in two provincial byelections Thursday.

Unofficial results show that in Fort McMurray-Conklin, UCP candidate Laila Goodridge captured almost two thirds of the votes with 2,635 compared to the second place finisher Jane Stroud of the NDP with 1,181 votes.

Goodridge said it was difficult to engage the public in a byelection in the middle of the summer on a weekday, but was pleased so many voters showed they are interested in the "blue wave that's coming forward."

As she was campaigning, Goodridge says she heard a lot of concern about lost jobs in the region, the carbon tax, the the government's response to the wildfires that swept the Fort McMurray area in 2015.

"I heard lots of challenges of people trying to adjust after the fire. Lots of people who still aren't back in their homes."​

In Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, UCP candidate Devin Dreeshan ran away with the vote tally, amassing 8,033 votes, representing a staggering 82 per cent of the total, compared to his closest competitor, NDP candidate, Nicole Mooney with 907 or nine per cent of votes, and Alberta Party candidate Abigail Douglass with eight per cent.

UCP leader Jason Kenney will hold a news conference Friday with his two newly elected MLAs. In a statement Kenney reiterated that his party is on the right track to win the next provincial election in 2019.

"Albertans reject the NDP government's failed high-tax, high-debt policies. Albertans want a common-sense government focused on jobs, not the failed high-tax ideology of the NDP," Kenney said.

The byelections were triggered by the resignations of UCP MLA Don MacIntyre in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and former Wildrose leader and UCP MLA Brian Jean in Fort McMurray-Conklin.

Jean stepped down from his seat in March after losing the United Conservative Party leadership race to Jason Kenney.

MacIntyre resigned in February after he was charged with sexual offences with a minor.

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake is known to be somewhat of a conservative stronghold, and interest in the byelection is expected to be low as it's summer and just 10 months before the next provincial election is expected.

The results will not change the balance of power in the legislature since Premier Rachel Notley's NDP holds 54 of the 87 seats.

The winning candidate will have to run again in less than a year when the spring 2019 general election is called.

Advance poll numbers for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the two votes were similar: 2,845 people voted last week compared with 2,826 in 2015.

There are 33,227 registered voters in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and 13,222 in Fort McMurray-Conklin.