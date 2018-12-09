Fort McMurray college has 1.3-million-pound classroom on wheels

Imagine a college classroom that has wheels and weighs more than one million pounds.

Students enrolled in the haul-truck programs at Fort McMurray's Keyano College don't have to imagine.

The college received a massive delivery recently when Suncor donated a mammoth truck, so future drivers and mechanics can get a sense of what it's like to work on the giant machines.

The 797 Cat Haul Truck sits on the college's industrial campus, where students are enrolled in various driving and repair programs.

The truck weighs 623,700 kilograms, or about 1.3 million pounds. That equals 55 school buses, said Keyano College spokesperson Greg Bennett.

One of the truck's tires alone weighs 5,300 kilograms, or 11,684 pounds.

The workhorse of the oilsands is so heavy it was transported in parts, and a special reinforced base had to be constructed for it to park on.

'You don't realize how big they are'

In the past, students would do class work at the college then visit an oilsands site to get a sense of the vehicles.

"You don't realize how big they are until you actually see one up close," said Chester Parisan, chair of the college's haul-truck and heavy equipment operator program.

Those visits were cancelled due to safety concerns, he said.

The program uses haul-truck simulators, but they give students a narrow sense of machines they'll eventually operate.

Ask and you shall receive

At a meeting with senior leader from Suncor earlier this year, Parisian and one of his staff members mentioned they missed the site visits.

The staff member wondered aloud if the company could give the college a truck.

Students won't be able to drive the truck, because it has been decommissioned. But they can scale the front ladder, sit in the driver's seat and get a feel for the mirrors and blind spots.

"It's incredible from up top," recent graduate Jennifer Selke said. "The simulators give you a good idea but it's way more incredible in real life."

Though autonomous vehicle testing has shown great promise at Suncor's mines, Keyano College said there's still a demand for the program, and many graduates are getting jobs.

Graduates earn $30 to $40 an hour or more during their work placements, the college said.

