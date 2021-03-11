Fort McMurray couple charged with sexual exploitation, child pornography

A Fort McMurray couple faces child pornography and sexual assault charges in a case police say involved an infant victim.

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit is "exploring the possibility" there may have been other victims, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said Thursday in a news release.

The arrest was made after forensic analysis was completed on the couple's computers and electronic devices, which were seized in October 2020 during a child pornography investigation, the release said.

"When the couple's electronic devices were analyzed, ICE uncovered very troubling, disturbing evidence of a young child being sexually assaulted," ALERT said in the news release.

"ICE has strong reason to believe this may not be the only instance and we're exploring the possibility of other young children that were left in the couple's care as being victimized," Staff Sgt. Mike Zaparyniuk of the ALERT ICE unit, said in a statement.

Andrew Wall, 41, and Marlena Bennett, 33, were arrested on Feb. 26 with help from Wood Buffalo RCMP.

They have been jointly charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Bestiality;

Possession of child pornography, and,

Distribution of child pornography.

Bennett has also charged with making child pornography.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP.