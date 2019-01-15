Fort McMurray population down nearly 11 per cent since wildfire, census shows

Fort McMurray's first census since the devastating 2016 wildfire suggests the region's population dropped by nearly 11 per cent between 2015 and 2018.

A census conducted in 2018 recorded an overall population of 111,687, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said Tuesday in a news release.

That total was down from 125,032 residents in 2015.

The census counted permanent residents and the region's "shadow population," people who generally live in hotels, work camps or temporary accommodations for more than 30 days of the year.

The shadow population decreased by 14.9 per cent over the three-year period, the census found, from 43,084 people in 2015 to 36,678 in 2018.

The cencus was the Fort McMurray region’s first official population count since the 2016 wildfire. (David Thurton/ CBC)

The census found that 75,009 people live in Fort McMurray on a full-time basis. That was down from 81,948 permanent residents counted in 2015.

The ferocious Horse River Wildfire, which caused catastrophic destruction, emptied Fort McMurray and surrounding communities for more than a month in May 2016.

When residents were finally permitted to return, many had to wait several months because their homes had been destroyed or had to be cleaned and repaired after smoke and ash blanketed the area.

Some residents never returned.

Until now, it wasn't clear how many people still called Fort McMurray home.

"As the wildfire had significant impacts on the region's population and housing, the primary goal of Census 2018 was to obtain an accurate and reliable count of the region's permanent population, shadow population and housing stock," the news release said.]

The municipality said it will release a detailed municipal census report during the first quarter of 2019.