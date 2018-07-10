Fort McMurray candidates condemn opponent's racial slur

Candidates in the Fort McMurray/Conklin byelection are condemning a five-year-old post by the Alberta Party candidate which contained a racial slur.

Alberta Party candidate Sid Fayad apologized for a 2013 Facebook comment where he used the N-word.

On the weekend, Fayad said the comment was made a long time ago and no longer reflects his views.

"I'm very sorry and I apologize for the remarks that I've made. It was five years ago, and it is not a reflection of my beliefs or how I conduct myself today," Fayad said in a statement.

Despite the apology Jane Stroud, the NDP candidate, said the comment was offensive and derogatory language cannot be tolerated.

"I believe all people should be treated equally and fairly in our society," Stroud said. "I think residents will take offence. I think the results at the polls will be the final decision."

The Alberta Liberal Party issued a news release on behalf of their candidate Robin Le Fevre condemning the language that was used.

United Conservative Party candidate Laila Goodridge said the Alberta Party needs to answer for its candidate's actions.

The Green Party did not get back to the CBC.

