Downtown Fort McMurray sees break-ins double over 4 years

The number of commercial break-ins in downtown Fort McMurray has doubled since 2018, and this year's numbers indicate the problem may get even worse.

Brad Malley said his downtown business, Popeye's Supplements, was broken into on Jan. 16.

There was no money in the till, so the culprit made off with Malley's computer and hard drive, which happened to contain all the photos Malley has of his kids growing up.

"My kids are four and six and I had them riding their bikes, playing around being little kids," he said.

It's the first time the business has been broken into in the 17 years he's been at the location, he said.

He paid $700 to replace the glass on his door, but he's not filing an insurance claim fearing his rates will rise.

The business has a security system, but Malley says there' s not much else he can do.

"If somebody wants to walk up and kick open a door, what can you do? Police are going to be a few minutes before they get there."

Losing his personal photos is what's most frustrating, he said, adding he'd pay for the return of the computer no questions asked.

'We have noticed a trend,' RCMP say

In 2018, there were 50 break-ins in the downtown core, in 2021 that number doubled to 100. And so far this year there have been 16 break-ins in the community, 15 of them downtown.

RCMP charged a man on Jan. 22 for one break and enter at a downtown business.

"We have noticed a trend in break and enters in the downtown core of Fort McMurray," said RCMP Cpl. Lacey Blair in an email.

There are "a number of RCMP resources dedicated to investigating these files," she said.

Steven Niehaus, owner of Chef 2 You Food Services, got a call two weeks ago, saying there was a break in at his restaurant Stacs Fine Food. He closed that restaurant in November, after a trying two years of the pandemic.

The front glass door had been smashed with a sidewalk scraper, and the person came into the restaurant, ripped the security system off the wall and started rifling through the restaurant.

Niehaus said there was nothing to take, as the restaurant had been mostly cleared out.

But Niehaus will have to pay $1,000 to replace the front door.

"You've got to find that money somewhere else," he said. "That money doesn't exist in the location that got broken into."

He's frustrated to see small businesses, already struggling, targeted.

Niehaus feels he protected his property as best he could and doesn't expect police to be on every corner.

Popeye's Supplements was one of more than a dozen businesses broken into in January in downtown Fort McMurray. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Dianna de Sousa, executive director of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce, she met with the previous mayor to talk about what could be done about break-ins.

"The chamber has been advocating for more effective policing," de Sousa said.

"If you keep hearing about the crime, people are not going to want to come downtown," she said. "So they are going to lose the traffic."

Wood Buffalo mayor Sandy Bowman said in an email he has been assured by the RCMP "that increased efforts are underway to curb these incidents."

He's also hopeful that the planned opening of a community policing station at Jubilee Centre downtown will help.