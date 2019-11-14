Body found near Fort McMurray identified as Calgary man

Wood Buffalo RCMP have identified a man whose body was found on Remembrance Day on a road west of Fort McMurray.

Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury was a 26-year-old man from Calgary whose his death is being described as suspicious, police said in a news release.

RCMP want to speak with anyone who was in contact with Chowdhury prior to Nov. 11. They are also interested in obtaining all video, including dash camera and trail camera footage, from Tower Road in that time period.

"Police are asking for anyone who may have travelled on Tower Road between the evening of Nov. 10 to the morning of Nov. 11, 2019, to contact them," RCMP said in a news release.

An autopsy has been conducted and results are pending.