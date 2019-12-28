Skip to Main Content
Fort McMurray Christmas Day death deemed 'suspicious': RCMP
Edmonton

Fort McMurray Christmas Day death deemed 'suspicious': RCMP

The death of a woman who was discovered outside a Fort McMurray residence on Christmas Day is being treated as suspicious, according to police.

Police are seeking tips about Audrey Bignose's activities leading up to her death

CBC News ·
Wood Buffalo RCMP discovered a deceased 49-year-old woman outside a residence in Fort McMurray on Christmas Day. (CBC)

The death of a woman who was discovered outside a Fort McMurray residence on Christmas Day is being treated as suspicious, according to police.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a residence Dec. 25 at about 10:40 a.m., responding to a report of a death.

Audrey Bignose, 49, was found deceased outside a residence, according to a RCMP release issued Saturday.

Anyone with information about Bignose's activities between Dec. 24 and the morning of Dec. 25 is asked to contact police. 

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate the death.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|