Mayor of Fort McMurray region apologizes to councillor for alleged physical, verbal abuse

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Mayor Don Scott apologized at a council meeting Tuesday for his treatment of Coun. Keith McGrath following allegations of an altercation between the two politicians.

Scott is accused of verbally and physically abusing McGrath at an in-camera meeting on June 25 during an altercation that lasted several minutes.

McGrath said Scott used profane language and tried to physically stop him from leaving the meeting.

He also accused Scott following him to the elevator, into the stairwell, down seven flights of stairs and out into the parking lot.

The Integrity Commissioner conducted an investigation after McGrath submitted a formal complaint about the altercation.

The commissioner's report has not been released, but the recommendations were read in council Tuesday night.

The commissioner found that Scott violated four sections of the council code of conduct, including that councillors act in a way that demonstrates respect for differences of opinions and that councillors don't use indecent or abusive language.

The report recommended Scott deliver a public apology to McGrath, council and members of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. The report also recommended that Scott be publicly reprimanded.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the apology but the motion to publicly reprimand Scott was defeated.

"Councillor McGrath I extend to you a sincere and unequivocal apology," Scott said. "This apology is meant to supplement the written and verbal apologies I have provided to you previously."

Scott said he accepts full responsibility for his actions.

"I intend to continue to work, to not only improve myself but for all those who call this region home."

Scott said personal issues that have impacted his behaviour, but said "these are not excuses for that behaviour."

After the council meeting, Scott posted a long apology on Facebook. In the post, Scott said his wife has been diagnosed with cancer and was scheduled to have surgery the morning of June 26 — the day after the incident.

Scott said he has taken steps to improve his mental well-being.

"I know I can do better and I fully intend to do so as I work to repair the relationships damaged by this incident."

McGrath left the meeting early and was not present for the apology. Scott said he would apologize to McGrath again in person, given the opportunity.

The municipality is expected to make the integrity commissioner's report public this week.