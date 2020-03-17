3 injured in Fort McMurray apartment shooting

Three men were rushed to hospital Sunday following a shooting in Fort McMurray.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a report of shots fired inside a Lougheed Drive apartment complex around 6:30 a.m., according to a police news release.

Officers found two men with non-life-threatening injuries and one with serious life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to hospital by EMS.

Police are investigating but do not believe the shooting was random. They are asking to speak with anyone who may have video or dash cam footage of the area around that time.