Fort McMurray man fed up after 6 months of non-stop generator noise

Joe Smith has been living with a generator parked outside his home that's been running non-stop for six months.

He lives in the Rundlestone building, which backs onto Hearthstone Manor in downtown Fort McMurray.

In February, residents of the Hearthstone were evacuated because the heating system stopped working. As a temporary solution, a generator-powered heating and ventilation unit was installed so that residents could return to the building.

But six months later, the generator is still running.

"You can't sleep with the windows open, you come home and the apartment's hot. You can't enjoy your balcony," said Smith.

Smith was so frustrated with the noise he took it upon himself to get a decibel meter and see just how loud the generator was.

In readings from June 17, he found that the generator was at about 90 decibels — about the same level as a car without a muffler or a lawnmower. On his balcony, which is above the generator on the fourth floor, the noise registered at 77 decibels, about the same volume as a vacuum cleaner.

Joe Smith is looking through the paperwork from the Freedom of Information request he filed with the municipality. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

He said he was concerned because sounds above 85 decibels are considered harmful.

In July, 'you don't need heat'

Smith said he waited until June to complain because he understood that residents needed the unit for heat.

"It's July, you don't need heat," he said.

Smith has filed several complaints, in person and by email, to the municipality about the noise. He even filed a freedom of information request seeking paperwork about the project.

At this point, he said he understands that eventually the generator will be gone but he wants to draw attention to the issue as a "matter of principle."

Joe Smith rented a decibel meter to see just how loud the generator was. (Joe Smith)

Adam Hardiman, communications officer with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said that the generator ensures the building has heat and ventilation to abide by the Safety Codes Act.

In an email, Hardiman stated that the municipality has received one complaint about the noise.

This contradicts information from an employee email Smith obtained through his freedom of information request that stated there were "consistent complaints due to the noise."

Hardiman said the municipality worked with the insurance company and contractor to reduce the noise, resulting in an insulated crate being built around the generator about a month ago.

"Based on readings we performed after the installation, this reduced the noise level to 65 decibels, below what would be an acceptable limit on a construction site," wrote Hardiman.

The work being done at the Hearthstone has all the necessary permits, he said. The modification meant that the project no longer needed a noise variance permit.

The generator is being used for the neighbouring Hearthstone apartment building. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Smith said the crate around the generator has helped, but noted that noise that still escapes through a vent on its top. He can still hear it from his balcony and he still closes his windows in search of quiet.

Property manager Sandy Mijajlovic wouldn't comment on the complaint but said the building's heating system should be fixed soon.