Fort McKay Métis Group CEO charged with sexual assault

The CEO of the Fort McKay Métis Group has been charged with sexual assault relating to alleged incidents involving one person that occurred in Lac La Biche, Alta., in 2017.

The incidents were reported to police in late 2018, RCMP said Wednesday.

After a lengthy investigation, Dwayne Roth was arrested and charged on June 14 with two counts of sexual assault, RCMP said.

In a written statement to media, Roth denied the allegations saying he believes they were politically motivated, brought forward by individuals associated with the Mé​​​​​tis Nation of Alberta Association during a "hotly-contested election" in the fall of 2018.

"I urge everyone to await the facts of the case before arriving at any personal conclusions," he said.

Audrey Poitras, president of the Métis Nation of Alberta, said she will not comment on the specifics of the charges.

But in written statement Wednesday, she said "in the #MeToo era it is more important than ever that victims are supported as they come forward."

"This type of conduct has been common in our society for far too long," she said. "These issues need to be raised and addressed within our communities and the Métis Nation as a whole."

Roth is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Lac La Biche on Aug. 10.

The Fort McKay Métis Group Ltd. is a group of oilfield, construction and service companies owned and operated by the Fort McKay Métis Nation.