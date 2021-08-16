100 homes in Fort McKay under boil-water advisory after pipe leak

About 100 homes in Fort McKay, Alta., are under a boil-water advisory after a water-line break caused the northern community's water distribution system to lose pressure.

Residents didn't have access to water for part of Sunday.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) and Indigenous Services Canada issued boil-water advisories, with AHS describing the issue as a water-line break.

In a news release late Sunday, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said the leak has been repaired and that water services have been restored, but the boil-water advisory remains in effect.

Residents should run their taps for 15 minutes, the municipality said. The water may be discoloured and contain sediment at first.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute before it is consumed, which includes drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw food and preparing juices or formula.

Water doesn't need to be boiled for washing clothes or bathing.

Hands should be washed with soap and water, followed by hand sanitizer.

The homes affected are those along, and east of, Fort McKay Road.

For the boil-water advisory to be lifted, the distribution system needs to be flushed and AHS and Indigenous Services Canada need to approve the water testing.

The Fort McKay First Nation has a water supply at the band office, according to the news release.

Fort McKay is about 60 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.