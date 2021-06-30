Sweet Summer Staycation: 5 ideas for Edmonton and area
Alberta is open for summer, but what to do with it? We’ve got ideas, right here
With all but a few COVID-19 restrictions now lifted in our province, the kids out of school and vacations on or looming, we're sharing a list of things that might help you map out your summer.
Fort Edmonton Park
After some major renovations Fort Edmonton Park is once again welcoming visitors. One of the biggest additions is the Indigenous Peoples Experience. The $165-million park upgrade also includes an expansion of the midway, new admission area and yes the train is running again.
Rainbow Valley
You know about the campground that's been around since the 1960s, but four years ago, the not-for-profit corporation operating in Edmonton's river valley added a $1.7-million aerial park.
This summer, Rainbow Valley Campground opened a gold-mining themed sluice attraction called the Whitemud Creek Mining Company where kids can pan for treasure and target golf with a dozen tee boxes on the hill. The ice cream shack is also open if you want to take a stroll along the Whitemud trail system with the end goal of a cone.
Métis Crossing
There are experiences like canoeing and archery, and a campground where for $100 a night you can stay in a trapper's tent. Log on first before making the drive to check on availability for specific programs.
Outdoor staycations
Outdoor staycations are still very much in and we've built a map of 40 green space gems to help you find some new spaces this summer.
There are gems like Wagner Natural Area, where you can wander the trials and boardwalk finding frogs and wild orchids, and spots like the Beaver Hills Biosphere.
- Inside the Beaver Hills Biosphere: 6 outdoor oases east of Edmonton
- Rare orchids draw visitors to Wagner Natural Area west of Edmonton
In Parkland County there are four kilometres worth of hiking trails in maskihkîy meskanaw - Glory Hills Conservation Area. This space is off the beaten path and I would bring a picnic blanket, there are no tables and limited parking.
You can see more in the staycation edition of Our Edmonton Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV and CBC GEM.
Museums and galleries
I know, I had you at air-conditioned comfort ... but there's a new exhibit called Expedition: Dinosaur featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs now open at the Telus World Of Science.