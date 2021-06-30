Sweet Summer Staycation: 5 ideas for Edmonton and area

With all but a few COVID-19 restrictions now lifted in our province, the kids out of school and vacations on or looming, we're sharing a list of things that might help you map out your summer.

Fort Edmonton Park

After some major renovations Fort Edmonton Park is once again welcoming visitors. One of the biggest additions is the Indigenous Peoples Experience. The $165-million park upgrade also includes an expansion of the midway, new admission area and yes the train is running again.

The new ferris wheel at Fort Edmonton Park, which opened to the public this week after a three-year, $165-million renewal project. (Art Raham/ CBC) The park is dark on Mondays and Tuesdays. Tickets and more info can be had online

Rainbow Valley

You know about the campground that's been around since the 1960s, but four years ago, the not-for-profit corporation operating in Edmonton's river valley added a $1.7-million aerial park.

This summer, Rainbow Valley Campground opened a gold-mining themed sluice attraction called the Whitemud Creek Mining Company where kids can pan for treasure and target golf with a dozen tee boxes on the hill. The ice cream shack is also open if you want to take a stroll along the Whitemud trail system with the end goal of a cone.

Métis Crossing

Krista Leddy does some beadwork at Métis Crossing near Smoky Lake, Alta. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Métis Crossing is a year-round destination on 200 hectares of land, made up of five river lot titles dating back to the 1800s. It's located just outside the community of Smoky Lake, 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

There are experiences like canoeing and archery, and a campground where for $100 a night you can stay in a trapper's tent. Log on first before making the drive to check on availability for specific programs.

Outdoor staycations

Outdoor staycations are still very much in and we've built a map of 40 green space gems to help you find some new spaces this summer.

There are gems like Wagner Natural Area, where you can wander the trials and boardwalk finding frogs and wild orchids, and spots like the Beaver Hills Biosphere.

In Parkland County there are four kilometres worth of hiking trails in maskihkîy meskanaw - Glory Hills Conservation Area. This space is off the beaten path and I would bring a picnic blanket, there are no tables and limited parking.

'It's such a treasure for the people of Edmonton and area' Our Edmonton 1:57 Take a hike at maskihkîy meskanaw - Glory Hills Conservation Area in Parkland County, a spot under the stewardship of the Edmonton and Area Land Trust. 1:57

You can see more in the staycation edition of Our Edmonton Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV and CBC GEM.

Museums and galleries

I know, I had you at air-conditioned comfort ... but there's a new exhibit called Expedition: Dinosaur featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs now open at the Telus World Of Science.