ASIRT investigates officer-involved shooting in Fort Chipewyan

Alberta's policing watchdog has been directed to investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Fort Chipewyan.

A man began banging on the front entrance of the Fort Chipewyan detachment building at around 11:55 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The detachment was closed at the time, so an officer was called to investigate.

During the course of the incident, a second off-duty member witnessed an altercation and stepped in to assist.

One police officer discharged a firearm, the news release said.

The man was shot. He was transferred to hospital, where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Fort Chipewyan, a hamlet 280 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, is one of Alberta's northernmost communities.