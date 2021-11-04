Former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean to seek UCP nomination in Fort McMurray byelection

The last leader of the Wildrose Party is planning a return to provincial politics.

Brian Jean announced on Facebook Wednesday that he plans to seek the United Conservative Party nomination in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, a seat left vacant when Laila Goodridge made the successful jump to federal politics in the 2021 election, becoming the Member of Parliament for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake.

Goodridge won her seat in a byelection when Jean resigned his seat in 2018, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Jean, 58, was the last leader of the Wildrose Party when it merged with the Progressive Conservatives to form the UCP.

Jean ran for leadership of the UCP but was defeated by current Premier Jason Kenney. In announcing his bid to run in the byelection, Jean referenced Kenney's waning popularity.

"You spoke and I listened," Jean wrote in his post. "Something must be done or Rachel Notley will win the next election with an overwhelming majority. That will be bad for Alberta."

Prior to entering provincial politics, Jean served as MP for the Fort McMurray region from 2004 to 2014.

A date for the byelection in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche has not yet been announced.