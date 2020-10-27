Former treatment centre for homeless men to reopen with recovery focus

A rural Alberta treatment facility for homeless men closed by the provincial government last year will reopen as an addictions recovery community.

The provincial government announced plans this week to renovate and reopen the former McCullough Centre at Gunn, Alta., about 80 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The centre served as a long-term residential treatment facility for homeless men until the province shut it down in February 2021, laying off 63 employees and saving the province $3 million annually.

The facility, which sits on about 40 acres of land, will be renovated to serve as an intensive addiction treatment model focused on recovery. It's one of several recovery-focused centres the government is opening, and will be fully funded by the province and open to any Albertan.

The former team lead of the McCullough Centre says while it's positive more services will be available, he doesn't understand why the province opted to fully shutdown the facility for a year before recreating a similar facility.

"You close a recovery community in order to open a recovery community," said social worker Michael Toepfer in an interview Thursday.

Toepfer was unemployed for seven months after getting his layoff notice, and he said other former colleagues have yet to find new jobs. He said back when the government was preparing to shut down the centre, staff were given the impression that it was for economic reasons.

Even if the province wanted to shift how the centre operated, he doesn't understand why they wouldn't allow residents to continue living there with services while doing the renovations in stages, he said.

"You basically sent 63 people to the unemployment line and a year later you changed your mind on how you want to tackle addictions and mental health issues," he said.

Asked about the previous closure and reopening, Community Services Minister Jason Luan said the previous program was closed because it was operating like a shelter and wasn't fully qualified as a treatment centre.

"It's kind of a half-half," he said. "It was very low usage of services there."

Near the end, the McCullough Centre, which had capacity for 75 residents, only had about 10 men living there.

But Toepfer said that's because they stopped accepting new clients in August 2019 in anticipation of the closure. The centre had a 150 person waitlist at that time.

He's also worried that a straight up recovery-focused program won't replace the services lost when McCullough Centre closed. The men who lived there often had complex mental health and social needs, in addition to dealing with addictions.

"I think that the closure of McCullough Centre took took some of that range of supports away in a sense," Toepfer said.

The province said the renovation work will create about 100 construction jobs, and once the 100-bed facility is fully operational it will provide about 100 jobs.

A spokesperson for the minister of mental health and addiction confirmed facility operations will be contracted out and the operator will be chosen through an open and competitive process.