Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to lead review of Alberta's COVID-19 response

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has created a committee to investigate how the Alberta government responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and appointed former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to chair it.

Smith, in a statement, says Manning and the panel will take feedback virtually from experts and the public, then issue a final report and recommendations by Nov. 15.

Manning is to pick the other panel members subject to approval by Smith.

The budget is $2 million and Manning is to be paid $253,000.

Manning and Smith have been critical of government-imposed health restrictions such as masking, gathering rules and vaccine mandates during the pandemic.

Smith has questioned the efficacy of the methods and their long-term effects on household incomes, the economy and mental health.

She has criticized both Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the former chief medical officer of health, and the Alberta Health Services board for failing to provide good advice and help prepare for the pandemic, which she says forced the government to impose health restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Smith replaced Hinshaw and the board shortly after taking office in October.

The premier said Alberta needs to be ready for future health emergencies.

"There are valuable lessons we learned from the Alberta government's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency," Smith said in the statement Thursday.

"It's important that we apply those lessons to strengthen our management of future public health crises, and the panel's recommendations will be key in doing so."