Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to lead review of Alberta's COVID-19 response
Budget is $2 million and Manning is to be paid $253,000
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has created a committee to investigate how the Alberta government responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and appointed former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to chair it.
Smith, in a statement, says Manning and the panel will take feedback virtually from experts and the public, then issue a final report and recommendations by Nov. 15.
Manning is to pick the other panel members subject to approval by Smith.
The budget is $2 million and Manning is to be paid $253,000.
Manning and Smith have been critical of government-imposed health restrictions such as masking, gathering rules and vaccine mandates during the pandemic.
Smith has questioned the efficacy of the methods and their long-term effects on household incomes, the economy and mental health.
She has criticized both Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the former chief medical officer of health, and the Alberta Health Services board for failing to provide good advice and help prepare for the pandemic, which she says forced the government to impose health restrictions and vaccine mandates.
Smith replaced Hinshaw and the board shortly after taking office in October.
The premier said Alberta needs to be ready for future health emergencies.
"There are valuable lessons we learned from the Alberta government's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency," Smith said in the statement Thursday.
"It's important that we apply those lessons to strengthen our management of future public health crises, and the panel's recommendations will be key in doing so."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?