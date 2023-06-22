Former motel transformed into affordable housing in northwestern Alberta hamlet

A former motel in a northwestern Alberta hamlet is providing hope and affordable shelter to a growing number of people experiencing housing insecurity.

The Helping Homeless Restart Society began operating in November 2020 at the Red Willow Inn in Hythe, Alta., a community of about 700 people located 50 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

The old motel was on the verge of becoming another abandoned building when volunteers leased it to provide affordable housing to hamlet residents, some of whom were living in their cars, said society chairperson Carrie Hogg.

"We wanted to have a building that would house the people that we had — as well as some of the people that we knew were probably out there," said Hogg, who is also a food bank volunteer.

The building, now known as the Dew Drop Inn, has been home to about 40 individuals since it opened, Hogg said. Residents pay between $600 and $800 in monthly rent, which supports operations.

The group also hopes it can raise money to purchase the building and secure it as an option for people experiencing housing insecurity, she added.

Rural housing insecurity

For the past five years, the County of Grande Prairie has worked with other municipalities and organizations to learn about homelessness and housing insecurity in the area.

Emma Wallace, who works as a project manager with the Rural Development Network, has helped conduct the network's rural homelessness survey across Alberta. She cites low income, poor credit and illness as key contributing factors to homelessness in the county.

"It's often more visible in urban centres. We see a lot more folks who are unsheltered, folks who are sleeping rough," Wallace said.

"You don't see a lot of that in rural areas."

The 2023 data showed an emerging trend in the number of people who self-report as having secure housing, even though they wouldn't be considered as such by national standards.

For example, not having clean water or heat sources in a home or apartment would not be considered adequate housing, she said.

"A lot of people don't realize that they're considered housing insecure," she said. "And because of that, they're not accessing the necessary services that could help their situation."

Long term viability

Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall said the long-term viability of the building will need to be evaluated by county staff and the society.

"How can we most effectively spend the tax dollars to get the benefit for those individuals?" Marshall said.

"Going forward, if this is still an issue in that community, is this the best fit?"

The County of Grande Prairie exempted Helping Homeless Restart from paying property taxes on the former motel in 2023. Council also provided $5,000 to help the society with rising energy costs.

The society has seen the number of residents staying at Dew Drop Inn rise. Eight people stayed through winter 2020, but last winter almost 20 were living in the building.

Hogg said there have also been successes as residents are guided to access government support and training programs that can help improve their situation.

"One of the things that when we set up our society, it was to help people improve their stature in life and help them to reintegrate themselves back into society. "

The Dew Drop Inn is located in the hamlet of Hythe, located more than 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Hogg said renovations are ongoing at the former motel. She said the work so far has been made possible through donations of used items like laminate flooring and cabinets.

"It does need a lot of work and whatnot," Hogg said, "but it still has a lot of potential,"

"It's the only building in Hythe that will fit this initiative right now."