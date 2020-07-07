Former head of Alberta adoption agency receives suspended sentence in fraud case

The former head of Adoption by Choice, an Alberta adoption agency that closed suddenly last May, has been handed a 12-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to false representation.

Ramone Kindrat, 55, was charged with fraud in December 2019. It was alleged that Kindrat used an ABC employee's name and master's degree with the intent to gain advantage for herself in the form of more clients.

At Kindrat's March 11 trial at Calgary provincial court, the Crown withdrew the criminal charge against her.

Kindrat pleaded guilty to false representation under the unfair practices section of the Consumer Protection Act, saying she had advised the consumer she had an affiliation she didn't have.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Judge Harry van Harden ordered Kindrat to complete 60 hours of community service.

If Kindrat wants to provide counselling services in the future, the judge ruled it must be in accordance with the Alberta College of Social Workers. A search of the college's general registry shows Kindrat's current status as inactive.

At the time of the alleged fraud in July 2018, Kindrat was the chair of the agency's board of directors and its executive director, a position she held for 10 years.

The charge against her alleged she impersonated ABC employee Nedra Huffey.

At the same time Kindrat was running the agency, she was also operating YYC Counselling, a business that offered private counselling sessions to newly adoptive parents.

Huffey claimed that in January 2019, she became aware that Kindrat had altered a receipt to a YYC client by taking off her own name and replacing it with Huffey's, allowing the client to claim the counselling services through insurance.

Kindrat was also accused of sending a copy of Huffey's master's degree in social work to the same client, passing it off as her own.

Kindrat previously told CBC News she was no longer executive director or board chair when she was charged with fraud.

ABC permanently shut its doors last July. In a statement, the agency cited a decline in the number of birth parents seeking adoptions.

Kindrat, and the agency, are currently facing a number of civil suits, including one filed on behalf of a group of former clients.