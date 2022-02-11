Former Edmonton youth co-ordinator charged with possession of child pornography

Police are looking for possible victims after child pornography charges were laid against an Edmonton man who was previously a volunteer youth co-ordinator with an Edmonton-based medieval recreation and culture group.

David McDowell, 69, was arrested last month and charged with possession of child pornography, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said in a news release Friday.

Police are concerned there may be child victims in the Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver areas, based on McDowell's past involvement in youth groups and some of the evidence gathered.

"The sheer volume, and the content of child sexual exploitation materials seized is quite disturbing, even to our most experienced investigators," Insp. John Respet with ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, said in the news release.

"Our primary concern is identifying potential victims, and providing the supports and resources they need."

Forensic technicians from the ICE unit estimate there were "hundreds of thousands" of child sexual abuse materials found on McDowell's computers and electronic devices, ALERT said.

A full analysis is expected to take months, the release said.

Police began investigating in December last year after receiving a tip.