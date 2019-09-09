Former Edmonton teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault

A former Edmonton teacher pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault in a 2019 incident involving a minor.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jane Fagnan heard Monday that Robert Liam McGee and the young female victim met in June 2019.

McGee bought some Southern Comfort alcohol for them and they both became intoxicated, court heard during McGee's summary disposition Monday.

They began kissing and McGee later sexually assaulted her.

McGee was charged by Edmonton police with sexual assault in September of 2019 after police received a complaint that he provided alcohol to a minor and later sexually assaulted her.

He was 29 when he was charged.

Police at the time said McGee had worked as a teacher at Londonderry Junior High School for two years.

An Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson said in 2019 that he was no longer working for them.

Given McGee's former employment as a teacher, Edmonton police had asked for any other complainants to come forward.

An Edmonton police spokesperson confirmed Monday no other complainants have been reported.

The date for McGee's sentencing hearing will be scheduled on Nov. 5.